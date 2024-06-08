Dodgers fans take over Yankee Stadium with large group outing

There haven't been this many Dodgers fans in New York since the team moved out of Brooklyn in 1957.

The LA Dodgers are in the Bronx this weekend for a highly anticipated series against the New York Yankees. It's one of the oldest rivalries in the game.

When the Dodgers were in Brooklyn, they faced the Yankees in the World Series eight times.

They've met three times in the Fall Classic since the move, and their 11 meetings are the most ever between any two teams despite not meeting there since 1981.

Friday night had a postseason atmosphere in the Dodgers' 2-1, 11-inning victory, and Dodger fans were scattered throughout Yankee Stadium.

But there was an invasion on Saturday.

A photo of numerous Dodgers fans lined up outside Billy's Sports Bar surfaced just before 2 p.m. Saturday, close to six hours before first pitch.

The group then received a police escort on the walk to the stadium gates.

It turns out the invasion is from the Dodgers' fan group, Pantone 294, named after the shade of blue that is the Dodgers' primary color. The group also made the trip to the Bronx in 2016.

The FOX broadcast said that 5,000 members of the group were a part of the Bronx takeover.

The group is similar to a Mets fan group called The 7 Line, named for the subway train that stops at Citi Field.

The Dodgers got the first laugh Friday night, ending the Yanks' eight-game winning streak.

Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes opposes the Dodgers' Gavin Stone in Saturday's game.

