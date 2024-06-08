Yankees-Dodgers split merchandise prompts fierce fan reaction: 'This should be a felony'

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the Bronx for a three-game set, turning back the clock on one of baseball's all-time old rivalries.

The Dodgers and New York Yankees have faced each other in the World Series 11 times, a record (but not since 1981), with most coming from the Dodgers' days in Brooklyn.

The combined rosters feature superstars from all over: Aaron Judge, Juan Soto and Giancarlo Stanton in the pinstripes, and Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman from out west (just to name a few).

Judge and Ohtani are, without a doubt, the two faces of Major League Baseball, and the Yankees are taking advantage in what many perceive to be a peculiar way.

First of all, the Yankees are selling Ohtani Dodgers jerseys in their own team store this weekend.

But what got fans really riled up were the bodega-style hats featuring Judge's 99 and Ohtani's 17 side-by-side.

MLB asked users on X whether fans "would wear one of these," and the reaction wasn't pleasant.

"This should be a felony," wrote one reply.

Even Mets beat writer Tim Healey was confused: "Is this a prank?"

"What the hell is this cash grab garbage?" added one more.

The Dodgers got the first laugh of the series on Friday with a 2-0 victory in 11 innings, as Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the highest-paid pitcher in the history of baseball (who had been heavily pursued by the Yankees) tossed seven scoreless frames, and the Yanks failed to get the big hit.

Saturday's game will be on FOX at 7:35 p.m., with Gavin Stone on the bump for L.A., and Nestor Cortes toeing the slab for the Bombers.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.