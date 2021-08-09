Dodgers ball girl makes play of the game, tackles fan who ran onto field

The Los Angeles Dodgers ball girl made the play of the game on Sunday.

On a day when future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols clobbered a home run against his former team and former National League MVP Cody Bellinger smacked a homer for a second straight game, the Dodgers ball girl rose above all when she tackled a fan who ran onto the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Dodgers came away with an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels, but she easily made the play of the game after stadium security chased the streaker across the infield dirt and onto the outfield grass. The fan decided to run in foul territory near the first base line, and that’s when the ball girl leveled up and hit the fan, which forced him to flip over the wall.

Dodgers fans in the stands reacted accordingly.

Starting pitcher Walker Buehler (12-2) pitched six strong innings, allowing one run on four hits and striking out eight. He worked around four walks.

Pujols hit his two-run homer in the second inning, connecting as a pinch-hitter for Justin Turner, who exited with left groin discomfort. Pujols admired the 418-foot drive for a bit, then had a jubilant celebration with teammates in the dugout. It was the third pinch-hit home run of Pujols’ career, the 14th home run of the season -- nine in a Dodgers uniform -- and 676th in his career.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s not the first home run I’ve hit against the Angels," Pujols said after the game. "To me, I’m just glad to be able to contribute to the ballclub and help win the series. I didn’t put too much thought into it. It can be looked at a different way since it’s a former team, but I don’t look at it like that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.