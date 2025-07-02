Expand / Collapse search
Soccer

Diego Luna scores twice as USMNT secures spot in Gold Cup final

American squad holds on after late Guatemala goal to secure 2-1 semifinal victory at Energizer Park

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
The United States men’s national soccer team took a hot start on Wednesday night at Energizer Park and rode it to victory over Guatemala to reach the Gold Cup final. 

This is the 13th time the U.S. has reached the Gold Cup final, and they will face the winner of Mexico-Honduras to determine who wins it all on Sunday. 

After needing a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals, the USMNT hoped it didn’t need to go that far against Guatemala, and Diego Luna led the way to the 2-1 win. 

USMNT and Guatemala players battle for ball

Guatemala forward Darwin Lom (14) kicks the ball past United States of America midfielder Sebastian Berhalter (8) during a semifinal match of the 2025 Gold Cup at Energizer Park. (Scott Rovak-Imagn Images)

It began in the fourth minute, when Luna was in the right place at the right time after a shot on net was saved. His one-two touch went right into the back of the net for the early lead. 

But just a few minutes later, Luna really gave the USMNT some breathing room after a tremendous effort to extend the lead. 

Malik Tillman got the assist after Luna made one defender miss and launched a shot toward the left side of the net that got past the goalkeeper for a 2-0 lead. 

It was mostly silent as the first half ended and the second half minutes started to dwindle for Guatemala. However, a timely goal brought some momentum to their sideline. 

Chris Richards dribbles ball

United States of America defender Chris Richards (3) controls the ball against Guatemala in the first half during a semifinal match of the 2025 Gold Cup at Energizer Park. (Jeff Curry-Imagn Images)

Olger Escobar got a ball past Matt Freese to make it a 2-1 game in the 80th minute. 

But the USMNT’s defense was stellar at the end of the match to make sure they came away victorious. 

Diego Luna dribbles ball

United States of America midfielder Diego Luna (10) kicks the ball against Guatemala during a semifinal match of the 2025 Gold Cup at Energizer Park. (Scott Rovak-Imagn Images)

The U.S. is hoping to win its eighth Gold Cup, while Mexico, if they defeat Honduras, would be looking to extend its title lead. They have nine all-time.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.