Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte's home targeted during All-Star Game in 'high-dollar' burglary, police say

Police in Arizona are investigating after the home of Arizona Diamondbacks star Ketel Marte was reportedly broken into during his appearance at the All-Star Game in Atlanta Tuesday.

The MLB player's home was reportedly burglarized July 15 in what Scottsdale Police are calling a "high-dollar residential burglary," The Associated Press reported.

According to law enforcement, no one was inside the home at the time of the burglary, and personal items and jewelry were taken. The investigation is ongoing and, according to The Arizona Republic, there were signs of "forced entry."

The theft is believed to have happened while Marte was out of town competing in the All-Star Game in Georgia, where he hit a two-run double in the first inning of the National League’s win.

Marte’s home is the latest in a string of burglaries targeting high-profile athletes.

In December, the FBI issued a warning that South American organized crime groups were believed to be behind a number of burglaries targeting athletes’ homes while they were out of town. The groups have allegedly used social media and other publicly available information to track their targets' whereabouts, the FBI said.

The NFL and NBA warned players after a number of break-ins to be diligent.

Luka Dončić, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Joe Burrow are among some of the prominent athletes who have had their homes broken into in the last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.