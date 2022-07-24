Diamondbacks' Madison Bumgarner calls Nationals' Victor Robles a 'clown' after home run: 'Clean it up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner ripped Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles after he admired a home run in the eighth inning with his team losing.

Robles, 20, hit his third home run this season and the 28th of his career. It made the score 7-2, and Arizona wound up winning by that margin.

But Bumgarner didn’t like that Robles took a few extra seconds to see where his homer was going to land.

"Clown," the four-time All-Star and three-time World Series champion told reporters after the game. "No shame. It's 7-1, you hit your third homer of the year, and you act like Barry Bonds breaking a record. Clean it up. I don't care about giving up the run. Hell, we won 7-2 or 8-2, whatever it was. It's frustrating."

Bumgarner admitted to being "grumpy" and said players admiring home runs didn't happen in the past.

"I'm the old, grumpy guy. I know. But that type of stuff didn't used to happen," Bumgarner said. "Now, it’s ridiculous."

Robles responded to Bumgarner’s criticism through a translator.

"When he's pitching well, he's able to celebrate and do what he likes to do. It seems like he calls everybody a clown that actually has a big hit or home run against him," Robles said, via The Washington Post. "If he doesn't want anyone hitting a home run against him or having any issues with that, then just strike people out or make better pitches to where he doesn't have to worry about that."

Bumgarner went eight innings, throwing 98 pitches against Washington. He allowed two runs on four hits and struck out nine.

