Rays' Wander Franco had $650,000 in jewelry stolen from car: report

Franco is out indefinitely with a hamate injury

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was the victim of a car burglary in Florida last month, and $650,000 in jewelry was stolen from his vehicle, according to a report. 

Franco was in Jacksonville, Florida, playing with the Triple-A Durham Bulls during a rehab assignment when, police say, Kahlil Eugene Mathis, 24, broke into Franco's Rolls-Royce Cullinan parked outside a DoubleTree Hotel at around 3 a.m. June 22, ESPN reported. 

Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays throws during the third inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox July 6, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. 

Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays throws during the third inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox July 6, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.  (Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

Mathis allegedly stole a $60 safe out of the trunk that held $650,000 in jewelry, including a necklace worth $300,000

The Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco, right, hits into a force out as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the fourth inning of a game Sept. 30, 2021, in Houston. 

The Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco, right, hits into a force out as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado watches during the fourth inning of a game Sept. 30, 2021, in Houston.  (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

According to the report, police arrested Mathis less than two weeks later after he sold some pieces, but three of the seven items stolen – worth nearly $550,000 – have not been recovered. 

Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays in action during a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches Feb. 28, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla. 

Wander Franco of the Tampa Bay Rays in action during a Grapefruit League spring training game against the Washington Nationals at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches Feb. 28, 2020, in West Palm Beach, Fla.  (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Franco, 21, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list June 26 after missing 23 games with a right quadriceps strain. On July 8, he injured the hamate bone in his right hand and is expected to miss five to eight weeks after undergoing surgery. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

