Rays' Wander Franco had $650,000 in jewelry stolen from car: report

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco was the victim of a car burglary in Florida last month, and $650,000 in jewelry was stolen from his vehicle, according to a report.

Franco was in Jacksonville, Florida, playing with the Triple-A Durham Bulls during a rehab assignment when, police say, Kahlil Eugene Mathis, 24, broke into Franco's Rolls-Royce Cullinan parked outside a DoubleTree Hotel at around 3 a.m. June 22, ESPN reported.

Mathis allegedly stole a $60 safe out of the trunk that held $650,000 in jewelry, including a necklace worth $300,000.

According to the report, police arrested Mathis less than two weeks later after he sold some pieces, but three of the seven items stolen – worth nearly $550,000 – have not been recovered.

Franco, 21, was reinstated from the 10-day injured list June 26 after missing 23 games with a right quadriceps strain. On July 8, he injured the hamate bone in his right hand and is expected to miss five to eight weeks after undergoing surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.