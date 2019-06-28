Expand / Collapse search
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar flies to Miami before game to get sons' green cards

Ryan Gaydos
Thursday was one long day for Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eduardo Escobar.

Prior to the Diamondbacks’ game against the San Francisco Giants, Escobar had gone to Miami to meet with immigration officials as his two sons received their green cards. Diamondbacks owners gave Escobar a private plane to use after Wednesday’s game and then flew him back before Thursday’s game.

“I'm really happy.," Escobar said. "It was special for my kids. They're the most important in my life. My team took care of me and did a great job giving me a private plane. A lot of work. I'm so happy. I so appreciate what they did.”

Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar watches the flight of his three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Escobar’s sons, ages 8 and 11, now begin a year-long wait to become U.S. citizens while Escobar himself, a Venezuela native, expects it will still be another couple of years for him to get his citizenship.

“It's pretty amazing," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We have incredible ownership here. Eduardo needed to get to Miami to take care of some immigration issues. Everything's OK, but he decided he was going to do a round-trip after the game yesterday against the Dodgers at home. He boarded a plane that was provided by the Arizona Diamondbacks and went straight to Miami and came back today. It just speaks volumes about what ownership is willing and is capable of doing for somebody in a time of need like that.”

Escobar came into Thursday’s game to pinch hit for pitcher Alex Young. He picked up a hit and an RBI.

The Diamondbacks won the game 5-1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

