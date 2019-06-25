Dodgers fan hit by ball speaks out as team mulls extended netting

The fan who was struck in the head by a foul ball this week during a Los Angeles Dodgers game reportedly suffered a concussion and says that she "can't see out of my right eye."

Kaitlyn Salazar spoke out about her injuries as the team announced Monday that it's studying how to improve the protective netting for future games at Dodger Stadium. A day earlier, Salazar was sitting four rows from the field along the first-base line -- just beyond the netting that extends to the end of the visiting dugout -- when she was hit by a foul ball off the bat of Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger.

“My head really hurt, to be honest. That was the only thing I could feel," she told KLTA, adding that "I can't see out of my right eye."

Her father, Carlos, said it was "very bad luck because we were just beyond the net." The station also reported she had suffered a concussion.

Bellinger, speaking to reporters following the game, called it a "scary situation" and said he went over to Salazar the next inning to check up on her.

“I saw it literally hit her face, so it was tough,'' he added.

The Dodgers on Monday said the team began looking during the offseason into how the netting at Dodger Stadium could be reconfigured.

The team said it will put any recommended changes into effect and extend the netting, but provided no timeline or details on the changes could be.

Last August, 79-year-old Linda Goldbloom died of brain trauma after being struck in the head by a foul ball at Dodgers Stadium.

Earlier this month, a female fan attending a Chicago White Sox game was struck by a ball off the bat of Eloy Jimènez. She was treated at a hospital and released. And in May, a liner by Albert Almora Jr. of the Chicago Cubs struck a young girl in Houston.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said last week he did not expect teams to make changes to the netting at ballparks this season, but that he expected conversations to continue about whether netting should be extended.

Beginning last season, all 30 MLB teams extended their protective netting to at least the far ends of the dugouts.

Fox News' Kira Grant and the Associated Press contributed to this report.