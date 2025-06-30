Athletics 'can't wait' to trade pitcher Luis Severino after his blunt complaints about team's ballpark: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Athletics starter Luis Severino isn’t shying away from his thoughts about his team’s home ballpark.

In turn, it appears the Athletics "can’t wait" to be rid of him before the MLB trade deadline as well.

Severino, who made a return to the Yankee Stadium mound over the weekend, was touched up by his former New York Yankees squad. Following the game, he unloaded on the difference between pitching on the road in actual MLB ballparks compared to Sutter Health Park, a minor-league facility that will be the Athletics’ home for the next few seasons before their move to Las Vegas.

Severino was asked about a USA Today report, which stated the Athletics "can’t wait" to be rid of the man they signed a three-year deal worth $67 million to in December — the richest guaranteed contract in franchise history.

He shrugged and answered with honesty.

"If you ask me how I feel pitching at home, I’m not going to lie to you," he said, via The Athletic. "Because at the end, you guys are going to figure out if it’s a lie or not. My job is here to try to pitch and every time you ask me a question, be honest with you guys. So, that’s what I did."

Severino added that his teammates feel the same way about Sutter Health Park, saying "I’m not the only one who feels the same way."

The right-hander’s original comment came on Friday, when he said "it feels like a spring training game," when he pitches at home compared to games on the road.

"It’s really tough," Severino said about his home park in West Sacramento.

"If they trade me or not, I’m going to keep grinding. Trying to be my best going out there."

Severino has struggled a bit this season, owning a 5.18 ERA over 18 starts (104.1 innings) with a 1.380 WHIP as well.

And he clearly likes pitching on the road, as the stats back it up. In eight starts away from West Sacramento this season, Severino has a 3.23 ERA over 47.1 innings.

At home, Severino’s 10 starts have yielded a 6.79 ERA with 43 earned runs over 57.0 innings.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31 at 6 p.m., giving the Athletics one month from Tuesday to find a trade partner for Severino if that’s what they wish to do with him moving forward.

