Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Oakland Athletics

Athletics 'can't wait' to trade pitcher Luis Severino after his blunt complaints about team's ballpark: report

Luis Severino says he isn't alone in not liking Sutter Health Park

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Athletics vs. Yankees Highlights | MLB on FOX Video

Athletics vs. Yankees Highlights | MLB on FOX

Check out the best highlights between the Athletics and the New York Yankees.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Athletics starter Luis Severino isn’t shying away from his thoughts about his team’s home ballpark. 

In turn, it appears the Athletics "can’t wait" to be rid of him before the MLB trade deadline as well. 

Severino, who made a return to the Yankee Stadium mound over the weekend, was touched up by his former New York Yankees squad. Following the game, he unloaded on the difference between pitching on the road in actual MLB ballparks compared to Sutter Health Park, a minor-league facility that will be the Athletics’ home for the next few seasons before their move to Las Vegas. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Luis Severino pitches

Athletics pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta/Imagn Images)

Severino was asked about a USA Today report, which stated the Athletics "can’t wait" to be rid of the man they signed a three-year deal worth $67 million to in December — the richest guaranteed contract in franchise history. 

He shrugged and answered with honesty. 

ATHLETICS FAN CONFRONTED BY SECURITY FOR WEARING 'SELL' T-SHIRT CAUGHT ON LIVE BROADCAST

"If you ask me how I feel pitching at home, I’m not going to lie to you," he said, via The Athletic. "Because at the end, you guys are going to figure out if it’s a lie or not. My job is here to try to pitch and every time you ask me a question, be honest with you guys. So, that’s what I did."

Severino added that his teammates feel the same way about Sutter Health Park, saying "I’m not the only one who feels the same way."

The right-hander’s original comment came on Friday, when he said "it feels like a spring training game," when he pitches at home compared to games on the road.

Luis Severino pitches

Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) delivers a pitch against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

"It’s really tough," Severino said about his home park in West Sacramento. 

"If they trade me or not, I’m going to keep grinding. Trying to be my best going out there."

Severino has struggled a bit this season, owning a 5.18 ERA over 18 starts (104.1 innings) with a 1.380 WHIP as well. 

And he clearly likes pitching on the road, as the stats back it up. In eight starts away from West Sacramento this season, Severino has a 3.23 ERA over 47.1 innings. 

Luis Severino looks on

Athletics starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) walks back to the dugout after the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Sutter Health Park. (Dennis Lee/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At home, Severino’s 10 starts have yielded a 6.79 ERA with 43 earned runs over 57.0 innings. 

The MLB trade deadline is July 31 at 6 p.m., giving the Athletics one month from Tuesday to find a trade partner for Severino if that’s what they wish to do with him moving forward.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.