Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia Bulldogs
Published

Devin Willock Sr. files $40M lawsuit against university; ex-Georgia teammate Jalen Carter named as defendant

Willock and a recruiting staffer died in January as a result of the car crash

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Devin Willock's father filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Georgia Athletic Association due to the car wreck that resulted in Willock's death. Chandler LeCroy, a university football staffer, was also killed in the crash.

Philadelphia Eagles first-round draft pick Jalen Carter has been named in a $40 million lawsuit related to his role in a deadly car crash in Georgia.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Gwinnett County, Georgia. In addition to the athletic association, Carter and the LeCroy estate were named as defendants. Carter and Willock played together at Georgia.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jalen Carter plays against Ohio State

Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) during the college football Playoff Semifinal game at the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 31, 2022, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.   (Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LeCroy was driving the SUV that Willock was in at the time of the crash. According to police, the vehicle reached speeds of over 100 mph while street racing with Carter. 

Shortly before 3 a.m., the SUV veered off the side of the road and slammed into telephone poles and several trees, the Athens-Clarke County Police report showed.

GEORGIA, BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL CHAMPIONS, AGAIN WILL NOT MAKE TRIP TO WHITE HOUSE

The accident happened just hours after the Georgia football team's parade and celebration to commemorate their second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship.

The car had been leased by the athletic department.

Authorities later confirmed that LeCroy's blood alcohol levels had been more than twice the legal limit in Georgia.

Jalen Carter and Roger Goodell

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, left, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles with the ninth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Sarchione Auto Group, which signed Carter to an NIL deal and provided him with a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk, was also named in the complaint.

Last month, attorneys representing Willock Sr. notified the university's board of regents of their intentions to seek $2 million in damages for Willock's death. Willock Jr. played in all of Georgia's games during the 2022 season.

Willock died at the scene, according to multiple reports. LeCroy was transported to a local hospital, where she died as result of her injuries.

Jalen Carter at combine

Jalen Carter of Georgia looks on during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2, 2023, in Indianapolis, Indiana.  (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Carter was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and racing. 

He eventually pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 80 hours of community service and the completion of a driving course and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last week, ESPN reported that Carter had agreed to a four-year, 21.8 million contract with the Eagles.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.