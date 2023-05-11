Devin Willock Sr. files $40M lawsuit against university; ex-Georgia teammate Jalen Carter named as defendant

Devin Willock's father filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Georgia Athletic Association due to the car wreck that resulted in Willock's death. Chandler LeCroy, a university football staffer, was also killed in the crash.

Philadelphia Eagles first-round draft pick Jalen Carter has been named in a $40 million lawsuit related to his role in a deadly car crash in Georgia.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday in Gwinnett County, Georgia. In addition to the athletic association, Carter and the LeCroy estate were named as defendants. Carter and Willock played together at Georgia.

LeCroy was driving the SUV that Willock was in at the time of the crash. According to police, the vehicle reached speeds of over 100 mph while street racing with Carter.

Shortly before 3 a.m., the SUV veered off the side of the road and slammed into telephone poles and several trees, the Athens-Clarke County Police report showed.

The accident happened just hours after the Georgia football team's parade and celebration to commemorate their second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship.

The car had been leased by the athletic department.

Authorities later confirmed that LeCroy's blood alcohol levels had been more than twice the legal limit in Georgia.

Sarchione Auto Group, which signed Carter to an NIL deal and provided him with a 2021 Jeep Cherokee Trackhawk, was also named in the complaint.

Last month, attorneys representing Willock Sr. notified the university's board of regents of their intentions to seek $2 million in damages for Willock's death. Willock Jr. played in all of Georgia's games during the 2022 season.

Willock died at the scene, according to multiple reports. LeCroy was transported to a local hospital, where she died as result of her injuries.

Carter was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving and racing.

He eventually pleaded no contest and was sentenced to 12 months of probation, 80 hours of community service and the completion of a driving course and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Last week, ESPN reported that Carter had agreed to a four-year, 21.8 million contract with the Eagles.