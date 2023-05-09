Georgia, back-to-back national champions, again will not make trip to White House

The Georgia Bulldogs again will not attend the White House to celebrate a national championship.

The school did not attend last year after winning its first of back-to-back titles. The team defeated TCU, 65-7, this past January to win its second straight.

"Unfortunately, the date suggested is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year," an athletic department spokesman told Dawg Nation. "However, we are appreciative of the invitation and look forward to other opportunities for Georgia teams moving forward."

President Biden originally did not invite the Bulldogs, which garnered plenty of criticism. COVID-19 safety precautions prevented Georgia from visiting last year, but defensive lineman Warren Brinson let his displeasure be heard on Twitter back in February, saying it was "crazy" the team had not yet been invited this time around.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, after the tweet and request signed by U.S. Rep. Earl LeRoy "Buddy" Carter as well as Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, an invitation has been sent.

"The Georgia Bulldogs, led by Head Coach Kirby Smart, completed a historic season in which they accomplished a 15-0 record and won their second National Championship in the same number of years," the political leaders wrote in their request.

"The 2022-2023 team allowed an average of 14.2 points per game while scoring an incredible 41 points per game. This marks the fourth college football national championship in school history and the 2022-23 Bulldogs become the first team in the College Football Playoff Era to win back-to-back national championships.

NEBRASKA HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS STAR, 18, DEAD AFTER COLLAPSING AT TRACK PRACTICE: 'WE MISS YOU ALREADY'

"For years, the college football national champion has had the high honor of being hosted, by the President, at the White House. Due to COVID-19 constraints, the 2021-22 University of Georgia national championship team was unable to come to D.C. It is our hope that this repeat championship team can join the many teams prior that have been honored by the President."

Both the UConn men's and LSU's women's basketball teams will visit the White House on May 26.

A college football champion has not visited the White House since LSU did so to celebrate its 2020 title. The 2021-22 NBA champions Golden State Warriors visited the White House in January after not doing so in 2017 and 2018 while former President Trump was in office.

Neither the Toronto Raptors nor the Los Angeles Lakers , the winners of the 2019 and 2020 NBA Finals, visited the White House to commemorate their titles, but the Milwaukee Bucks made the trip to visit President Biden in November 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP