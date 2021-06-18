Devin Booker gifts 'Suns in 4' fan signed jersey, conference final tickets after viral fight

Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker has gifted the viral "Suns in 4" fan who was involved in a fight with two Denver Nuggets fans during Game 3 a signed jersey and tickets to the Western Conference finals game.

Booker’s reps told ESPN on Thursday that they were able to locate Nick McKeller, a lifelong Suns fan, and send him an autographed jersey and a ticket to a conference final game, although it was not immediately known which game he would attend.

Video of confrontation showing McKeller getting into a violent altercation with two Nuggets fans went viral last week as he was heard shouting "Suns in 4," predicting a series sweep of Denver.

McKeller told FOX10 that he was simply acting in self-defense.

"There are other videos floating around showing them pulling on my jersey and pouring a beer on me. From there, instincts kick in," he said. "As a person, I’m not a fighter. I’d rather give you a hug and a high five, and go on our way. All acting out of self-defense. I’d never promote or condone physical violence."

Not surprisingly, Booker saw the video on social media and retweeted it, saying: "Need mans info."

ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson criticized Booker for rewarding McKeller on Instagram saying he felt like it created a "bad precedent."

Booker fired back simply: "Awww"

The back-and-forth seemed innocent, however. Jefferson posted on Instagram after saying: "On god you’re my son Phoenix’s favorite player. We will be in the building and he will be wearing your jersey for the conference finals .... congrats. SUNS IN 4."

Booker replied: "Gotta say what’s up to Lil homie. See you soon"