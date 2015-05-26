Devan Dubnyk stops 25 shots against former team; Minnesota Wild beat Arizona Coyotes 3-1

next Image 1 of 2

Devan Dubnyk stopped 25 shots against his former team, and Jason Zucker and Zach Parise both scored their 16th goal of the season to lead the Minnesota Wild past the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Saturday night.

Charlie Coyle also scored for the Wild (20-19-5), who won their second straight after dropping seven of eight.

Dubnyk faced 26 shots three days after being traded to Minnesota. The lone blemish came when Antoine Vermette scored his 11th goal of the season at 13:47 of the second period on a rebound that hit the post.

That ended Dubnyk's shutout streak with Minnesota at 93 minutes, 26 seconds. The 28-year-old goalie stopped all 18 shots he faced in his Wild debut in Thursday's win at Buffalo.

Mike Smith had 29 saves for the Coyotes, who started their franchise-high, eight-game road trip by dropping their fourth in a row.