Detroit Lions
Published

Detroit Lions 2022-2023 NFL schedule

The Detroit Lions' 2022-23 NFL schedule includes the Cowboys, Patriots, Packers and more

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
With Dan Campbell leading the charge on the sidelines, who knows what the Detroit Lions will do in the 2022 season. It appears the team has bought into the quirks he’s selling and are ready to make a significant impact this year.

Detroit jumped at the chance to select Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick of the draft in April. The team will also expect Jared Goff to take a leap on offense with the addition of wide receiver D.J. Chark.

Can the Lions go from 3-13-1 to a playoff contender?

Read below for the Lions' schedule, how to watch games and where to watch.

Aidan Hutchinson of the Lions rushes against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on Aug. 12, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Aidan Hutchinson of the Lions rushes against the Atlanta Falcons at Ford Field on Aug. 12, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Week 1: Detroit Lions vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sept. 11, 2022

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders, Sept. 18, 2022

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 3: Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings, Sept. 25, 2022

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: Detroit Lions vs. Seattle Seahawks, Oct. 2, 2022

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 5: Detroit Lions @ New England Patriots, Oct. 9, 2022

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys, Oct. 23, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 8: Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins, Oct. 30, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 6, 2022

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears, Nov. 13, 2022

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: Detroit Lions @ New York Giants, Nov. 20, 2022

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 24, 2022

TV: CBS

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 13: Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Dec. 4, 2022

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 11, 2022

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 15: Detroit Lions @ New York Jets, Dec. 18, 2022

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 16: Detroit Lions @ Carolina Panthers, Dec. 24, 2022

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears, Jan. 1, 2023

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Week 18: Detroit Lions @ Green Bay Packers, Jan. 8, 2023

TV: FOX 

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.