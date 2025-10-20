Details emerge in death of ex-NFL star Doug Martin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Details around the death of former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Oakland Raiders running back Doug Martin began to trickle out on Sunday after his family said that he had passed away.

The former NFL star was identified as the man who died in police custody on Saturday after Oakland police responded to a report about a burglary, KTVU reported on Sunday. Police announced there had been a custody death but didn’t identify the person.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to a report of a break-in at 4:15 a.m. local time. Authorities said that, at the same time, "officers were notified of an individual who was experiencing a medical emergency and was believed to be the same individual related to the break-in."

"A brief struggle ensued" when responding officers attempted to detain the individual, police said. The individual then became "unresponsive."

"Paramedic personnel arrived, provided medical aid, and transported the individual to an area hospital for further treatment. Unfortunately, the individual later died at the hospital," police said.

"In accordance with OPD policy, the officer(s) involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave."

Martin’s family announced that he had died in a statement to FOX Sports.

"It is with great sadness to inform you all that Doug Martin passed away Saturday morning. Cause of death is currently unconfirmed. Please respect our privacy at this time," Martin’s family said.

The former Boise State standout was the No. 31 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. The California native made an immediate impact when he stepped on the field for Tampa Bay.

He played in all 16 games in his rookie season, rushing for 1,454 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had a breakout game against the Raiders when he ran for 251 yards and four touchdowns. He earned a Pro Bowl nod that season.

Martin played most of his career with the Buccaneers. He was a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2015. In 2018, Martin played for the Raiders and had 723 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

The Buccaneers released a statement on Martin’s passing, sending condolences to his family.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the sudden and unexpected passing of Doug Martin. From his record-setting rookie season in 2012 to his multiple Pro Bowl selections during his six seasons as a Buccaneer, Doug made a lasting impact on our franchise," the team said.

"He was a fan favorite during his time in Tampa Bay and was honored as one of the Top 50 Buccaneers of all time for his numerous achievements."