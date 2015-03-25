Desmond's big day helps Nats get past Rockies

Ian Desmond finished 4-for-4, and his eighth- inning infield single was responsible for the deciding run as Washington clipped Colorado, 5-4, in the rubber match of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Ryan Zimmerman added a two-run homer and drove in three for the Nationals, who have won four of five overall and continue their nine-game road trip in Cleveland on Friday.

"We believe in ourselves and we know we can get it done with the bats," said Desmond.

Craig Stammen (4-2) allowed one hit in two scoreless relief innings, and Rafael Soriano managed to pick up his 17th save despite allowing a run in the ninth.

Tyler Colvin, Wilin Rosario and Todd Helton drove in a run each for the Rockies, who have dropped three of five and saw three of their top performers exit with injuries.

Outfielders Carlos Gonzalez and Dexter Fowler left with foot and hand injuries, respectively, and shortstop Troy Tulowitzki exited with what MLB.com is reporting to be a broken rib on his right side. He is expected to miss 4- to-6 weeks.

Tulowitzki was forced from the contest while diving for a grounder in the eighth inning.

Matt Belisle (4-3) was charged with two runs on three hits in the deciding frame.

Roger Bernadina's pinch-hit double with one out in the eighth turned into the lead run when Zimmerman followed by bouncing a two-bagger off the right-field wall. He moved up on Jayson Werth's grounder, then Adam LaRoche walked and Desmond's infield hit to short made it 5-3. A wild pitch and walk then loaded the bases, but Suzuki grounded out to keep it a two-run margin.

Nolan Arenado singled with one gone in the Rockies' last turn at the plate, then went to second on defensive indifference and scored when pinch-hitter Helton laced a two-out single to center. Disaster was averted when Jonathan Herrera popped out to end the game.

Dexter Fowler began the home first with a double and scored on a one-out single by pinch-hitter Colvin.

Washington came back with two in the third as Nationals starter Ross Detwiler led off with a base hit and came in on Zimmerman's two-out, two-run homer.

Colorado moved back on top in the fourth. Troy Tulowitzki singled and came around on a Michael Cuddyer double compounded by a Werth error that left the former Twin at third. Rosario's grounder to short then plated Cuddyer for a 3-2 game.

The Nats tied the game in the seventh thanks to two miscues from reliever Wilton Lopez. Desmond led off with a hit, stole second when Suzuki fanned, then moved to third and scored on consecutive balks by the Rockies reliever.

"Both of them were that he started and stopped," said Colorado manager Walt Weiss on the explanation he received from the umpires. "The first one you can see, but the second one, I didn't see it."

Game Notes

Desmond's hit streak has reached a career-high 15 games ... Detwiler was activated from the 15-day disabled list prior to the game, and ended up working five innings during which he allowed six hits and three runs with two strikeouts ... His Colorado counterpart Jeff Francis left after six full frames, yielding five hits and two runs while fanning eight ... Gonzalez departed the game in the first inning after suffering a left foot contusion, when a ball struck him while standing in the on-deck circle. X-rays taken were negative ... Fowler also eventually departed in the fifth, feeling the effects of being hit in the hand during a bunt attempt in the third inning ... Lopez and coach Jim Wright were ejected in the seventh arguing the balk calls ... To make room on Washington's roster, pitcher Erik Davis was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse.