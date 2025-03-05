Democrats at Trump's speech showed how 'out of touch' they are with Americans, ex-NFL kicker says

President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress made waves on Tuesday night for various reasons, and the reaction from Americans after listening to the speech has been mainly positive, according to polls.

However, a main storyline coming out of the address was how Democrats on Trump’s right during his speech wouldn’t stand, clap or acknowledge most of what the 47th president had to say, which did include targeting former President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats while defending his rapid activity since his inauguration.

If there were reactions, it was mainly to hold up signs with various messages, including "That’s a lie!," "False," and "Musk Steals," among others.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Those actions throughout the address led former NFL punter and current CBS NFL analyst Jay Feely, a strong Trump supporter, to rip Democrats in an X post.

"The vast majority of America loved @POTUS speech last night," Feely’s post read. "Democrats continued to show how out of touch they are with our country. They couldn’t applaud every day Americans, even a young man going through Brain cancer, but they applauded the mere mention of giving $ to Ukraine."

Feely’s point about the "vast majority of America" liking what they heard from Trump was backed by a CBS News graphic of a poll taken from speech watchers. The results read 76% of viewers approved of Trump’s speech.

TRUMP EARNS LARGELY POSITIVE SPEECH REACTION, BUT EJECTED DEM'S BEHAVIOR WIDELY DEEMED INAPPROPRIATE: CNN POLL

Feely added CNN’s poll that asked viewers if they believe Trump’s policies will move the United States in the right, or wrong, direction. Of the voters, 66% said they would move the country in the right direction.

Feely also brought up the "young man going through Brain Cancer," which became a debated topic once the speech was over.

Trump honored 13-year-old DJ Daniel’s dream of becoming a member of law enforcement, as new Secret Service director Sean Curran officially made him an agent of the United States, which received a raucous cheer from Republicans.

However, when Daniel was being lifted by his father, as his son showed off his official badge, cameras showed many Democrats staying seated and not reacting, which caused an uproar from many believing conflicted views on politics shouldn’t have impacted this moment for the 13-year-old.

Not all Democrats were seated, though, as Rep. Laura Gillen from New York was spotted standing and applauding Daniel in that moment.

One Democrat that stood unprompted was Rep. Al Green from Texas, who had to be removed from the event for being disruptive, waving his cane and yelling toward Trump during his opening remarks.

A CNN poll, which surveyed 431 adults nationwide via text message, found that 80% of them deemed Green’s actions inappropriate, while 20% found them to be appropriate.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The CNN poll, which had 21% describing themselves as Democrats, 44% as Republicans and 35% as independent or members of another party, also noted that seven in 10 respondents viewed Trump’s speech to be positive. Of those, 44% said very positive, while 25% responded somewhat positive. The other side saw 31% negative responses, with 15% somewhat negative and 16% very negative.

Fox News' Alex Nitzberg and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.