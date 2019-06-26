Impending NBA free agent DeMarre Carroll says wife will likely choose his next team

DeMarre Carroll is not going to be the biggest name on the free-agent market this summer and isn’t likely to get as much attention as Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard or Kyrie Irving.

However, Carroll told The Athletic on Monday he’s still excited for free agency and because the last time his wife didn’t enjoy the process so much he might just let her choose the team he signs with.

“I think the biggest thing for me is to try and enjoy it. This might be one of my last big free agency deals that I get, so I’ve got to try and enjoy and let my wife enjoy it because she didn’t get to enjoy the last one. I think she’ll probably get to pick this one, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens. We’re just excited to go into free agency,” Carroll said.

The 32-year-old forward played his last two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets after joining them from the Toronto Raptors in 2017. Carroll has played 140 games in a Brooklyn uniform and averaged 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game – his highest totals of any team he’s played with.

It’s unclear what type of contract he could garner during the summer. He told The Athletic he’s focused on what is best for his family.

“At the end of the day, I’m just looking for stability and just to make sure my family is happy. Like I said before, this is going to be my last kind of big deal, so I’ve got to make sure I set myself up financially on this deal. We’ll see what happens,” he said.

Carroll wants to be back in Brooklyn next season, the New York Post reported. However, with the Nets targeting marquee free agents like Durant and Irving, it wouldn’t be clear whether they would have enough cap space to retain Carroll.