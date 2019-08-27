LA Lakers' DeMarcus Cousins allegedly heard threatening to shoot ex-girlfriend in the head: reports

Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins has been accused of threatening to shoot his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his child, according to reports.

The unidentified woman filed a protection order request Monday in Mobile County Court in Alabama, The New York Times reported. The document asked the court to bar Cousins, 29, from “committing acts of abuse” and to issue a restraining order to keep him from contacting her or their child.

According to the filing, the four-time All-Star threatened to shoot the woman Friday, the day before Cousins got married to another woman.

TMZ, which first reported on the accusations, published an audio recording of a phone call allegedly between Cousins and his ex-girlfriend in which Cousins asks for the couple's son to be allowed to go the wedding.

COLIN KAEPERNICK SENDS MESSAGE TO PLAYERS STILL KNEELING DURING ANTHEM: 'STAY STRONG BROTHERS'

"I'm gonna ask you this one more time before I take it to another level," the man alleged to be Cousins says. " ... Can I have my son here, please?"

"No, he's not coming," the woman responds, to which the man on the phone says: "I'm gonna make sure I put a bullet in your f---ing head."

In the court filing, the woman also accused Cousins of choking her in the past.

Representatives from the Lakers and the NBA told The Times they were investigating the allegations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cousins has averaged 21.2 points and 10.9 rebounds over parts of nine NBA seasons with Sacramento, New Orleans and Golden State. He signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Lakers as a free agent earlier this summer, but tore his ACL during preseason workouts earlier this month, leaving his season in doubt.