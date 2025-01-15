Deion Sanders 'should be the No 1 choice' for the Cowboys as head coach, NFL legend says

The possibility of Deion Sanders becoming the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys got the NFL world fired up earlier this week as the team parted ways with Mike McCarthy.

Drew Pearson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Cowboys star, hopped on the Sanders train and expressed his support for Coach Prime going back to the pros to roam the sidelines for the team he won a Super Bowl with in the 1990s.

"I think he's capable," Pearson told TMZ Sports. "There's no question he has the qualifications to do it. He paid his dues. He came through the ranks, and he's proven it each step of the way that he knows what he's doing.

"He's had success in the coaching ranks, from high school to college," he added. "So why can't he be a successful coach in the pros? I think he should be the No. 1 choice for the Dallas Cowboys."

It is unclear how much interest there is in the Cowboys signing Sanders to become the head coach. Sanders has been adamant about staying at Colorado unless he could coach his sons in the NFL.

He confirmed reports that he talked with team owner Jerry Jones about the job but did not exactly say he would not jump at the chance to coach the Cowboys.

"To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing," Sanders later told ESPN. "I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."