Deion Sanders has 'legit' chance of coaching Cowboys but under specific conditions, Super Bowl champ says

Deion Sanders seemed to shoo away any chatter of him coaching the Dallas Cowboys, but one of his former teammates is not buying it just yet.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer, who currently coaches at the University of Colorado, all but confirmed reports that he and Jerry Jones have had dialogue about the open position in Dallas.

Sanders told ESPN the opportunity is "intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

However, Sanders' former teammate, Daryl Johnston, said the chances of him heading to the Lone Star State are "legit."

It is not as easy as it sounds, considering Sanders said last week that he would only consider coaching in the NFL if he were to team up with his sons.

"I think if Deion is going to come here, because he seems to have his plan in place - he would love to coach his son, Shedeur, in the NFL. I don’t know if that happens in Dallas," Johnston told OutKick's "Hot Mic." "It’s gonna take a lot of different things to happen."

MIAMI COACH PUSHES BACK ON 'BULLS---' NARRATIVE CAM WARD QUIT ON HIS TEAM AFTER SETTING TOUCHDOWN RECORD

Johnston also mentioned something rather important - they already have Dak Prescott.

"To me, it would not be a smart thing to do. I think you have to have that conversation up front and go ‘Listen, I know what your plan is, but we just don’t see that working out. So if you’re gonna come here, we really don’t see how Shedeur is gonna be a part of this journey moving forward,'" Johnston said. "You gotta get all that talked about. I just think it’s not good for the franchise moving forward to try to make a move that puts you in a position to bring in Shedeur as your quarterback when you’ve got Dak Prescott."

Shedeur, of course, could very well be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, while Dallas currently owns the 12th spot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deion Sanders played for the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999. He was a part of the organization’s last Super Bowl run – in 1995. He was a Pro Bowler in four of those five seasons.

The Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy earlier Monday after five seasons.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.