NFL legend understands why Deion Sanders still coaching despite cancer battle

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, revealed that he needed his bladder removed following a cancer diagnosis this offseason, yet he has no plans to step away from his job.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Devin Hester, a good friend of Sanders, wasn’t surprised at all to hear he’s still committed to the Buffaloes’ program.

"I don’t think it’s surprising," he told Fox News Digital on Monday following his time with service members at USAA’s "Salute to Service Boot Camp" at the Chicago Bears’ facility. "When you know Deion Sanders and know what type of person he is, this is what he loves. He loves football. He loves grooming young boys into men. That’s what he feeds off. That’s his passion. That’s his heart.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I knew he wasn’t going to walk away from the game because he’s still young and he’s still enjoying it."

Hester and Sanders have had a strong relationship for years, and when the former joined the latter in the Pro Football Hall of Fame last year, the Bears legend’s emotions couldn’t be contained as he hugged Sanders after receiving his gold jacket from him.

So, knowing the person that Sanders is on and off the field, Hester understands why "Coach Prime" wants to still be on the sidelines despite his medical situation.

DEION SANDERS REVEALS HE FOUGHT BLADDER CANCER

"He’s given opportunities for a lot of men that have dreams of coaching and dreams to be a part of something special," Hester added. "He’s opening up doors, and that’s the way he looks at things in life. He’s opened up doors not only for himself, but for his peers and the great men around him. He’s used that to his advantage, and it’s something he’s been blessed with from God, to be in that situation where he can bless other young men.

"He takes advantage of it, and he makes sure he does the right thing."

Sanders and medical officials held a news conference on Monday to address the coach’s health, during which Colorado assistant athletic trainer Lauren Askevold and Dr. Janet Kukreja at UC Health broke down the timeline of his cancer diagnosis and surgery.

Askevold noted Sanders had an ACT scan of his vascular pattern to check up on whether his blood clots were away. While everything checked out in that regard, Sanders’ primary care doctor wanted to refer him to a urologist, which ultimately led Kukreja, the director of urological oncology at UC Health, to give Sanders a look.

According to Askevold, Sanders’ primary care doctor told him he had a bladder tumor.

"We proceeded with the removal of the bladder tumor. We removed the tumor. It was very high grade, invading through the bladder wall, not into the muscle layer, something we call high-risk non-invasive bladder cancer," Kukreja explained.

Sanders, then, elected for bladder removal and the creation of a new bladder after Kukreja broke down his options.

"I am pleased to report that the results of the surgery are that he is cured from the cancer," she said.

Sanders’ health was a concern for months now, as it was previously a mystery what he was dealing with. He also revealed in a video posted by his son, Deion Sanders Jr., on Sunday that he made a will amid his health battles. The video was shot on May 9.

"Mentally, emotionally, last night was tough, yesterday was tough, because I had to make a will. That’s not easy at all, to think that you may not be here," he said in the video.

Sanders said at Big 12 Media Days that he is now ready to embark on yet another Buffaloes season, where it’s a new-look group with his son, Shedeur Sanders, and Heisman-winner Travis Hunter both ready to take on their rookie seasons in the NFL.

IMPACTING THOSE WHO SERVE US

Meanwhile, in Chicago, Hester took the field after the Bears had their latest training camp practice to put service members through a real-life combine thanks to USAA, the official "Salute to Service" partner of the NFL.

These boot camps feature drills similar to those used by NFL coaches to evaluate talent at the NFL Scouting Combine, including the 40-yard dash, broad jump, three-cone shuttle and more.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

These boot camps have been in place for years, but they now feature a live leaderboard to capture and monitor participants’ scores in real time, which Hester said added tons of competitiveness among those on the field.

"It was very exciting, and it was a unique situation being among these guys and seeing them have fun. At the end of the day, they all had fun and competed, so it was a great cause for today," Hester said of the experience.

"I can relate to them because I have a couple cousins that are my age that were in these types of services. Just to pick those guys’ brains, their daily routine, and it’s similar to the stories my family members told me. Of course, my family members were true football fans, too, so they had the opportunity to pick my brain as well when it comes to football. We were just back and forth giving conversation, giving tips on daily routines, and having a great time out there."

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.