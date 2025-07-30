Deion Sanders opens up on 'lifestyle' changes brought about from bladder removal surgery

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders said he had his bladder removed after he was diagnosed with cancer during a press conference on Monday, and he said it has changed his lifestyle.

Sanders, 57, said he asked his doctor to put him in touch with someone who had been through the same procedure so he could get advice on how to do the "little things," like going to the bathroom.

"So I contacted this gentleman, ‘OK, let’s take the basics going to the bathroom,’ He say, ‘No. 2, you cool, ain’t nothing different about that,’" Sanders said during an interview with Michael Irvin.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"’But No. 1, you have to push through your stomach and force the pee out. Like you can’t just pee. And when you feel like you got to pee, you need to pee or you going to start leaking.’"

"Thank God for Depends."

Sanders said that sleeping is one of the things that has changed since the surgery.

"And it is a whole challenge, even sleeping, like Mike, you don’t understand, like sleeping man, so to start off you go to towel up under your bed of these mats because you're going to pee on yourself," Sanders said.

NFL LEGEND UNDERSTANDS WHY DEION SANDERS STILL COACHING DESPITE CANCER BATTLE

The Pro Football Hall of Famer reminisced about his playing days while he has gone through the change.

"And you sitting up there like you are heralded as one of the best athletes to play the game and you are peeing on yourself, man," Sanders said.

The Colorado head coach said he also asked the person whom he sought advice about being able to have sex.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As a man, I’m like OK, now, let’s get to the sex," Sanders said. "And it’s some intimate details I don’t want to disclose, but it’s normal, but it ain’t normal."

The two-time Super Bowl champion also asked if he would be able to make it through a game this fall, and decided that he needs a Port-a-Potty on the sideline.

"This is a lifestyle change," Sanders said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.