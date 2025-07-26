Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders, medical team will hold news conference amid Colorado coach's battle with unspecified issue

The event is scheduled for Monday and is expected to 'provide general and team updates'

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Deion Sanders' health has been a closely followed topic this offseason. Last month, reports surfaced that the Pro Football Hall of Famer was sidelined with an unspecified illness.

As Sanders continues to prepare for his third season as the Colorado football head coach, he offered a positive — albeit brief — update about his health status on Friday. 

"Back and Feeling Great!" Sanders wrote on X. 

Sanders has elected to keep many details about his personal health private, but he now appears willing to change course.

Deion Sanders at the podium

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders spoke during 2025 Big 12 Media Days. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

A press conference with Sanders and his medical team has been scheduled for Monday. Personnel from CU Anschutz and UC Health will join Sanders and are expected to "provide general and team updates," university officials said in a news release.

The apparent health concerns prevented the high-profile coach from being fully involved in the football team's spring and summer workouts this offseason. The issues also forced the two-time Super Bowl winner to miss summer football camps in Colorado, USA Today reported in June.

Deion Sanders at a press conference

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks during Big 12 Media Days in Frisco, Texas, July 9, 2025.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

In recent years, Sanders has contended with blood clot problems and had two toes on his left foot amputated.

Sanders mostly avoided addressing his health earlier this month at Big 12 Media Days.

"I’m already back," the 57-year-old told ESPN July 9. "I’m here today. I’m handling my responsibilities. So, I look forward to it. I can’t wait. You’ve got to understand, some of the young (players) I haven’t even met yet. I’m so excited about that."

Deion Sanders looks on field

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before a game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

In a social media video posted July 20, the Colorado coach told his son, Deion Sanders Jr., "You know I'm still going through something," before following up with "I ain't all the way recovered."

Sanders will also face more challenges on the field once the new season kicks off. Colorado will no longer have the benefit of two-way Travis Hunter or quarterback Shedeur Sanders in 2025. Hunter was the second overall selection in April's NFL Draft, while Shedeur fell to the fifth round.

Kaidon Salter transferred from Liberty to Colorado and will likely handle the Buffaloes' starting quarterback duties in 2025.

Colorado opens the regular season in Boulder against Georgia Tech Aug. 29.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.