Colorado Buffaloes
Deion Sanders to make Colorado debut against TCU on FOX’s ‘Big Noon Saturday’

Colorado went 1-11 in 2022

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Deion Sanders will not have to wait long to make his Colorado debut in front of a nationally televised audience. 

Sanders will kick off his FBS head coaching career against TCU on FOX as part of the network’s "Big Noon Saturday" telecast. 

TCU Horned Frogs flies

A TCU Horned Frogs flag runner flies the flag after a touchdown during the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and the California Golden Bears on Sept. 11, 2021 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas. (Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Buffaloes will travel to Fort Worth, Texas, on Sept. 2 in order to take on the Horned Frogs – the national champion runner-ups – with kickoff scheduled for 12 p.m. ET. 

"We are thrilled to be a part of the ‘Big Noon Saturday’ broadcast window for our season opener at TCU," CU Athletic Director Rick George said. "To be one of two games showcased and announced by FOX at the Upfronts shows how much excitement there is for the Coach Prime Era to begin on a National scale."

The game was announced along with the Nov. 25 matchup between Ohio State and Michigan. 

TCU and Colorado opened the 2022 season against each other, with the Horned Frogs beating the Buffs 38-13 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado.

It was the start of two completely different seasons for the schools.

Ralphie runs on the field against Oregon

Colorado Buffaloes live mascot Ralphie runs across the field with handlers during halftime of a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon Ducks at Folsom Field on Nov. 5, 2022 in Boulder, Colorado. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)


TCU went from being unranked to start the season, to going undefeated in the regular season before losing to Georgia in the national championship game

Colorado was one of the worst teams in college football, going 1-11 and firing head coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start. 

Deion Sanders takes the field for the Spring Game

University of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders takes the field for warmups before the Black and Gold game at Folsom Field April 22, 2023. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Another disappointing season in Boulder caused the program to take a big swing, hiring Sanders away from Jackson State in December. 

Since the hiring, Sanders has put Colorado back on the map, with the Buffaloes setting attendance records for its Spring Game, and the school has sold out of season tickets for the first time in 27 years.

