Colorado Buffaloes
Colorado Buffaloes end 27-year drought, sell out season tickets under Deion Sanders

It is the first time selling out since 1996

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Deion Sanders’ impact on the Colorado Buffaloes football program continues to pay dividends for the university, even before "Coach Prime" has coached a football game. 

Colorado announced Monday it has sold out of season tickets for the 2023 college football season, ending a streak of 27 years without selling out. 

A player holds a Colorado Buffaloes helmet before the college football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 25, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

A player holds a Colorado Buffaloes helmet before the college football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 25, 2021 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. (Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The last time the Buffaloes sold out of season tickets was in 1996, and Monday’s announcement was the ninth time Colorado has accomplished the feat. 

"Selling out of season tickets for the first time in almost 30 years shows how strong our fan base is," CU Athletic Director Rick George said in a statement. "Selling out at the earliest point before a season in our history is a testament to our fans thirst to see a championship caliber product on the field. The 100th season of Folsom Field will be a special one with Coach Prime's first team and a tremendous home schedule on tap.  We expect a full house every game and believe we will accomplish that goal shortly after single game tickets go on sale." 

Sanders was hired in December to take over a program that has been largely irrelevant over the past 20 years, winning double-digit games in a season just one time since 2002. 

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders speaks to members of the media about National Signing Day during a press conference at the Dal Ward Athletic Center in Boulder on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Sanders spoke about signing new players to the football team for the upcoming season.

Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders speaks to members of the media about National Signing Day during a press conference at the Dal Ward Athletic Center in Boulder on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Sanders spoke about signing new players to the football team for the upcoming season. (Matthew Jonas/MediaNews Group/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

In 2022, CU went 1-11 and fired head coach Karl Dorrell after just five games. 

Sanders’ hire immediately energized the dormant program, with Colorado smashing its attendance two months before the Buffaloes' scheduled spring game, according to The Denver Post. 

"The response for spring game sales has been very exciting," Alexis Williams, CU’s senior associate athletic director for external operations, said. "I think it exceeded anything we thought it would, so we’re excited to have thousands of fans be here for a spring game. I think it also is allowing fans who won’t be able to attend in the fall a chance to have a sneak peek and come to the game."

In his first few months as head coach of an FBS program, Sanders has infused the program with talent, pulled in the 21st-ranked class and a top-five transfer portal class, according to 247 Sports.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks during a press conference at the Arrow Touchdown Club. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

"We’re not recruiting just no ordinary Tom, Dick and Harry," Sanders said on National Signing Day. "We recruited some guys that can light up the scoreboard and prevent touchdowns from occurring. We’re coming. We’re serious about that.

"Hope is in the house. Hope is in the air. Hope is in the city. Hope is in the community."

Colorado will play its first game at Folsom Field under Sanders on Sept. 9 against Nebraska.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.