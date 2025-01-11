Deion Sanders has 'very strong interest' in open Raiders job: report

Several NFL head coaching jobs are open, and there is apparently one Deion Sanders has "very strong interest" in.

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach has his eye on coaching the Raiders.

Associates of Sanders have reportedly reached out to the team to express interest.

The Raiders fired head coach Antonio Pierce this week after a 4-13 season, his first full season on the job. Two days later, they let general manager Tom Telesco go after his first year.

It's been reported that Tom Brady, who bought a 5% stake in the franchise last year, will have a big say in who becomes the next head coach. And it's no secret Brady and Sanders have a relationship.

The Raiders also need a quarterback, and Sanders' son, Shedeur, is widely regarded as one of the top two QBs in the class. Some mock drafts have him going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

But Coach Prime recently said there are teams in the league he would not let Shedeur play for.

The father-son duo joined Brady on his "Let's Go" podcast last year. Sanders also recently said the "only way" he would consider an NFL job is "to coach my sons."

The Pro Football Hall of Famer joined Colorado ahead of the 2023 season after spending three seasons at Jackson State. Several Jackson State players followed Sanders to Boulder, including his sons and eventual Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, who could be a top five pick in April.

The Raiders have interviewed Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson and Steve Spagnuolo for their open head coaching job, and they're scheduled to speak with Pete Carroll and Robert Saleh next week.

Las Vegas owns the sixth pick in the NFL Draft.

Las Vegas owns the sixth pick in the NFL Draft.