Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant chimes in following coach Mike McCarthy's exit: 'Great move'

Mike McCarthy's time as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys has come to an end, according to multiple reports.

The organization and McCarthy mutually agreed to part ways, according to a statement obtained by ESPN from longtime Cowboys owner, and general manager Jerry Jones.

"Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction. I thank Mike and wish him, his wife Jessica and their family the best. They have been a wonderful part of our community here."

Jones also shared his appreciation for McCarthy, saying, "I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure."

The Cowboys search for its next head coach is expected to kick off immediately.

Shortly after news surfaced about McCarthy's departure, former Cowboys star wide receiver Dez Bryant weighed in on the situation. "Great move for the Dallas Cowboys!" Bryant wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, Monday afternoon.

Bryant spent the majority of his NFL career with the Cowboys.

A few minutes later, Bryant appeared to take another jab at McCarthy as he shared his concerns about the prospect of Boise State star running back Ashton Jeanty landing in Dallas next season. Multiple mock drafts have linked Jeanty, who rushed for 2,601 yards this past season and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting, to Dallas.

"If Dallas is thinking about drafting Ashton Jeanty..Mike McCarthy damn sure is not the coach to coach him…"

The Cowboys rushing attack was largely underwhelming this past season. In what became a widely criticized move, the team decided against signing running back Derrick Henry. Henry rushed for 1,921 yards during his first season with the Baltimore Ravens.

McCarthy’s contract expired following a 7-10 season. Dallas was 12-5 each of the three years before that under him, but still hasn’t been past the divisional round of the NFC playoffs since its last Super Bowl at the end of the 1995 season.

Next season will be the 30th for the Cowboys since winning the last of their five Super Bowl titles.

Before taking the Dallas job after a full season out of coaching, McCarthy was with the Packers for 13 seasons and had a 125-77-2 record from 2006-18. He was 10-8 in the playoffs and led Green Bay to a Super Bowl title at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Cowboys, 14 years ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

