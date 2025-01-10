Giants legend Victor Cruz talks state of team after it retained coach, general manager despite abysmal season

Less than three weeks ago, the New York Giants had control of the NFL Draft board and tentatively held onto the No. 1 pick. Then, they scored 45 points, their most in over 10 years, and won.

The Giants are now in line to pick third in the draft, and many experts say two quarterbacks, at most, are worthy of being selected early on.

The two teams ahead of the Giants — the Titans and Browns — are likely in the quarterback market.

It was the worst Giants season in a generation. Their .176 winning percentage with their 3-14 record was the fourth-lowest in franchise history. And, yet, owner John Mara made the unpopular decision to keep both head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.

Firing Daboll, however, would have meant the Giants would have had, not including interims, their fifth head coach in 10 seasons. That's not an ideal process, especially considering Tom Coughlin manned the station for 12.

And while Giants fans may not like the decision, Victor Cruz understands it.

"I think, at some point, you gotta provide some continuity, right? You can't just keep firing every coach. You gotta give some guys a little bit of a runway to figure out if they're the guys," Cruz told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Cruz said players, especially the veterans, "love" Daboll, which led to Mara's decision. But they need to contend next year if Daboll and Schoen want to survive.

"I'm not saying we got to go win 13 games, 12 games, but we have to at least be in a competitive state next year so that the fans can have a better taste in their mouths," Cruz said. He even admitted the tandem could survive if the Giants "suck" again.

"I think it depends on what level of suck are we, right? How much do we suck? Are we 3-14 again, or are we 9-8? 8-9? Are we in that middle tier to maybe we’re a couple pieces away?" he said.

"Now, if we’re a three-win team next year, you gotta blow it up, because clearly it's not working. But if we're that middle tier — 9-8, 8-9, in contention — maybe a wild-card spot and we’re right there in it, then I have a different taste. Then I'm like, 'OK, I commit to them. Let's figure out what we need to get over that last hump.'"

The G-Men aren't likely to sniff a Super Bowl for a while, so perhaps the players will be throwing some parties for the big game this year. Cruz is, and he's partnered with Finish Ultimate dishwasher detergent ahead of traveling to New Orleans next month. The brand is giving away a $10,000 prize so fans can host the Super Bowl party of their dreams.

"As I’ve transitioned into my retirement and chilling and posting things at the crib, it just helps getting the tough stains out. It helps when I'm making food, different food is here, and we got those tough stains on those dishes," said Cruz.

"Finish Ultimate is just the way to go to get the tough stains out, and I wouldn't use any other brand than Finish Ultimate."

The Giants' focus is on the draft, and even if the Titans and Browns do let Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders fall to the Giants, Cruz would say thanks, but no thanks and aim for a familiar name.

"I think we should get one of those veteran guys in free agency, build our roster for another year, be competitive the next year and then go all in on Arch Manning the next year after that," Cruz said. "Now, we accrued a team through the draft and free agency. We have a year of a draft to put the guys in contention, to build our roster to the right way, build depth in all these positions. … Then, we go get a quarterback in free agency and see what happens."

So, who does Cruz want at No. 3?

"I like Travis Hunter. You put him with Malik Nabers and give him some plays on defense? Come on. It’s hard to pass that up. That’s that game changer I'm talking about. That's that guy that you can't game plan for. Imagine a team having to game plan for a guy on defense, and then be like, ‘Oh, by the way, he’s gonna play 30 snaps on offense.’ He’s a guy that can really do some good things for us.

"He’s a great personality. He’s a great kid. Gonna have a ton of fun out there, And he and Malik Nabers together, seeing their energies and picturing that together not only on the field, but marketing galore off the field, those guys are going to be crushing it in New York City.

"And I just think that them two together could also help each other, feed off of each other, and help each other grow simultaneously so that they can be together and face all the ups and downs that are going to come. And they could be the glue that keeps that team together and keeps everybody positive."

