Deion Sanders compares spate of college football firings to 'mail-order brides' and Brazilian butt lifts

The sudden college football firings across the sport had Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders lamenting the lack of patience in the world on Tuesday as he spoke to reporters.

LSU fired Brian Kelly on Sunday after a loss to Texas A&M. It was only the Tigers’ third loss of the year. Kelly’s dismissal followed those of Penn State’s James Franklin and Florida’s Billy Napier.

Sanders was asked about the lack of patience in college football, but he brought up a broader viewpoint and made some wild comparisons.

"Well, there's no more patience in this world. How do we exude patience when we could call up right now and get a pizza delivery right here? You could call and get a ride waiting outside for you. Everything is expeditious in this country," he said. "Everyone wants the quick fix, the quick things.

"You got mail-order brides too, right? You can get married right away. You can get a BBL (Brazilian butt lift). You can come in here flat as I don't know what and leave thick as a Snicker. This is a different country we live in, man. Ain't nobody got no patience no more. I understand that. I don't either. I don't have patience as well. I want things done right now because I'm used to getting up and putting in that work and you want the result from the work you put in. It don't oftentimes work like that. That's a great question."

There will be intriguing job openings around college football once the offseason officially begins.

Sanders is having a tough time with Colorado – his first year coaching the school without his son Shedeur Sanders as quarterback. The Buffaloes are 3-5 this season after suffering a 53-7 loss to Utah last weekend.

Colorado will be back at home to take on Arizona on Saturday.