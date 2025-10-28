Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders compares spate of college football firings to 'mail-order brides' and Brazilian butt lifts

Sanders attempted to illustrate the lack of patience in the US

Ryan Gaydos
The sudden college football firings across the sport had Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders lamenting the lack of patience in the world on Tuesday as he spoke to reporters.

LSU fired Brian Kelly on Sunday after a loss to Texas A&M. It was only the Tigers’ third loss of the year. Kelly’s dismissal followed those of Penn State’s James Franklin and Florida’s Billy Napier.

Deion Sanders watches his players warm up

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warm up before an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah.  (Tyler Tate/AP Photo)

Sanders was asked about the lack of patience in college football, but he brought up a broader viewpoint and made some wild comparisons.

"Well, there's no more patience in this world. How do we exude patience when we could call up right now and get a pizza delivery right here? You could call and get a ride waiting outside for you. Everything is expeditious in this country," he said. "Everyone wants the quick fix, the quick things.

Deion Sanders readies his team

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Oct. 4, 2025. (Raymond Carlin III/Imagn Images)

"You got mail-order brides too, right? You can get married right away. You can get a BBL (Brazilian butt lift). You can come in here flat as I don't know what and leave thick as a Snicker. This is a different country we live in, man. Ain't nobody got no patience no more. I understand that. I don't either. I don't have patience as well. I want things done right now because I'm used to getting up and putting in that work and you want the result from the work you put in. It don't oftentimes work like that. That's a great question."

There will be intriguing job openings around college football once the offseason officially begins.

Deion Sanders gets animated on the sideline

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field on Oct. 11, 2025. (Ron Chenoy/Imagn Images)

Sanders is having a tough time with Colorado – his first year coaching the school without his son Shedeur Sanders as quarterback. The Buffaloes are 3-5 this season after suffering a 53-7 loss to Utah last weekend.

Colorado will be back at home to take on Arizona on Saturday.

