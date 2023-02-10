Deion Sanders believes Tom Brady’s Super Bowl wins record will stand: ‘This culture ain’t built like that’

Tom Brady retired last week after 23 seasons in the NFL and as the winner of seven Super Bowls.

His seven rings are the most won by any NFL player, with former San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys great Charles Haley a distant second with five.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders , who won two Super Bowls in his 14-year career, doesn’t see Brady’s record being broken any time soon.

"No. No," Sanders told USA Today Sports when asked whether anyone will break Brady’s record. "The reason it won’t happen for quite some time – anything is possible – is that now we’re at a financial state that I don’t believe that guy is going to be as humble as Tom Brady. And work with his team and take less.

Brady famously took team-friendly deals during his career, allowing the New England Patriots to fill out the surrounding roster.

Records are made to be broken, and in the past few days, LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar .

Alex Ovechkin is closing in on Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record, with the Washington Capitals star just 82 goals away.

But when it comes to Brady’s Super Bowl wins record , Sanders said the current "culture" isn’t willing to make the sacrifices Brady made throughout his career in order to win seven Super Bowls.

"This culture ain’t built like that," Sanders continued. "This culture wants every darn dime it can get. So, you have to sacrifice some things to be in that position, and I don’t think this culture is ready to make those types of sacrifices."

Patrick Mahomes is looking for his second Super Bowl victory in just five years as a starter, as the Chiefs prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.