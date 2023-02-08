Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Magic Johnson's prediction was wrong on reaction to LeBron James breaking record

LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record Tuesday, surpassing Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first on the prestigious list.

Abdul-Jabbar, who has owned the record since the 1984 season, was in attendance at the Crypto.com arena, passing the torch to the four-time NBA champion.

Much has been made of how Abdul-Jabbar would react to his record being broken, with a former teammate and NBA legend predicting a poor response in October.

"I don’t think well," Earvin "Magic" Johnson told Shannon Sharpe on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast when asked how Abdul-Jabbar will handle being passed.

"And the fact that it’s a dude playing for the Lakers too," Johnson continued. "It’s a dude playing in LA. I think it will be a hard pill to swallow."

On Wednesday, Abdul-Jabbar addressed his record being broken as well as Johnson’s belief that he would be upset by being passed on the NBA’s all-time scoring list .

"I love Earvin and, after forty years of friendship, he knows me pretty well. If he publicly announced that I had suddenly shrunk to 5’2", even I would be tempted to believe him," Abdul-Jabbar wrote on his Substack.

"But, in this case, he was very, very wrong. I don’t blame him for thinking that I might be bothered because he knows how competitive I used to be. And, if someone had broken my record within ten years of me setting it, he would probably be right. I might have hobbled out of retirement just to add a few more points on my record."

Abdul-Jabbar explained that 34 years after his retirement from basketball, the record is not something he dwells on.

"Sorry, Earvin. I love you, brother, but this time you got it wrong," Abdul-Jabbar continued. "I’m not the grumpy grandpa on the porch yelling at kids to stay off my lawn. I fret much more over picking the right word in this sentence than in my record being broken."