Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Colorado Buffaloes

Deion Sanders airs out dirty secrets of sons' recruiting trip to Colorado State

Sanders family takes on Colorado State this weekend

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

They do say college is the best four years of your life, and the Sanders brothers got an early taste of what college life is like.

When Shedeur and Shilo Sanders were getting recruited, they took a trip to Colorado State – ironically, the two will now be playing against that school as members of the Colorado Buffaloes with their father, Deion, coaching them.

Well, apparently, the brothers got a little taste of the nightlife.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shedeur Sanders rushing

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders scrambles past Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive lineman Nash Hutmacher in the fourth quarter at Folsom Field. (Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

"Coach Prime" was asked about the recruiting trip, and he let a cat out of the bag with regard to what was about to go down where his sons were staying.

Sanders said the brothers got into an argument, which is hardly news for brothers, but the reason for the fight is quite the story.

Shedeur Sanders celebrates

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, right, celebrates with his bother and teammate, safety Shilo Sanders, after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Ft. Worth, Texas, on September 2, 2023. (Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

LINCOLN RILEY SAYS OKLAHOMA FANS TRIED TO BREAK INTO HIS HOUSE, SENT SUSPICIOUS PACKAGES AFTER HE TOOK USC JOB

"I know they called me that night fighting with each other, probably about the room, trying to bring a girl to the room, something stupid like that," Sanders revealed. "I promise you. Another one probably didn't want to leave. That probably was it – I think that was it, as a matter of fact. But they enjoyed their trip tremendously. But I think they enjoy it here."

Keep in mind, this was when they were being recruited. So, it's pretty easy to imagine what's going on now that they are two of the most popular college football players in the country.

Deion Sanders yells from the sidelinessidelines

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders yells from the sidelines during the first half against TCU, September 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buffaloes host the Rams on Saturday with kickoff at 10 p.m. ET.

This will be the third consecutive week that FOX's Big Noon Kickoff will be in Boulder.