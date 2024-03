Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

March continues to belong to the University of Connecticut.

UConn wiped the floor with No. 9 Northwestern on Sunday night, winning 75-58. The victory came just days after the Huskies rocked Stetson by 39 points, 91-52.

Last year, when UConn was en route to their fifth national championship, the then-fourth-seeded Huskies' smallest margin of victory in the tournament was 13 points, when they beat No. 5 Miami, 72-59.

Their largest margin of victory in the 2023 tournament was 28.

Since last year, UConn has beaten their opponents in the NCAA Tournament by an average of 22 points.

The ninth-seeded Wildcats did themselves zero favors by shooting 25.8% from the floor (and 0-for-6 from deep). The Huskies more than doubled that number in the first 20 minutes. Despite going just 2-for-11 from three, they were 14-for-19 from inside the perimeter. Put it all together, and they went 53.3% in the first half.

UConn's lead eventually got up to 30, but the Wildcats still had a sliver of life and cut it to 16 with 5:25 left. Despite Northwestern's efforts, UConn was able to hold off the late rally.

Tristen Newton led the way with 20 points and 10 assists, while Donovan Clingan dominated the glass with 14 points and 14 rebounds in addition to eight assists. Cam Spencer added 11 points as well.

Head coach Dan Hurley, of course, said he hopes he keeps winning by such large margins.

"It's tough, though…" he admits. But, "One player had 14, 14, and eight, Point guard had 20 and 10, it's tough to lose when you have that level of quality."

Northwestern fifth-year senior Boo Buie struggled in his final game as a Wildcat, going just 2-for-15 from the floor. Still, when he was taken out for the final time, the Northwestern faithful gave him a standing ovation as he shared a long embrace with head coach Chris Collins.

While the Wildcats head home, the Huskies are back in the Sweet 16 for the 20th time in program history. This is the first time they've made the round in consecutive seasons since doing so in five straight years from 2002 to 2006.

