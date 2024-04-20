Expand / Collapse search
Dave McCarty, former Red Sox player and 2004 World Series champ, dead at 54

McCarty was drafted by the Twins as the No. 3 overall pick in 1991

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Dave McCarty, a former Boston Red Sox first baseman and outfielder and a member of the 2004 World Series championship team, died in California on Friday after a "cardiac event," the team confirmed in a statement. 

He was 54. 

Dave McCarty #10 of the Boston Red Sox bats during the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on June 6, 2004, in Kansas City, Missouri.  The Red Sox defeated the Royals 5-3.  (John Williamson/MLB via Getty Images)

"Our hearts are heavy with the passing of Dave McCarty," the team said in a post on social media. 

"Playing 3 seasons with the Red Sox, he will forever be a part of the curse-breaking 2004 World Series championship team. We send our love to his wife, Monica, and their children, Reid and Maxine." 

Former teammate Red Sox pitcher Lenny DiNardo reacted to the news on social media. 

Boston Red Sox' Dave McCarty (L), Manny Ramirez (C) and David Ortiz celebrate after scoring on a double by Mark Bellhorn in the seventh inning of an inter-league game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, California, June 19, 2004. The Giants beat the Red Sox 6-4.  (REUTERS/Kimberly White  KW)

LEGENDARY MLB MANAGER WHITEY HERZOG DEAD AT 92

"Just awful news. I was happy to be able to spend time with him at our reunion. Such a great guy. He’ll be missed. Hug your loved ones," DiNardo wrote on X.

McCarty was drafted out of Stanford University by the Minnesota Twins as the No. 3 overall pick in 1991. He played for seven teams during his lengthy career but played the final three with the Red Sox. 

He played in 118 during that time, including 89 games during Boston’s 2004 championship season. 

Dave McCarty of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after hitting a game-winning two-run home run in the 12th inning against the Seattle Mariners, at Fenway Park in Boston, May 30, 2004. The home run gave Boston a 9-7 win. At right is Mariners first baseman John Olerud.  (REUTERS/Jim Bourg  JRB/GN)

News of McCarty’s death comes just weeks after he and other members of the 2004 team were honored at Fenway Park as part of the 20-year anniversary of their championship season.

It also comes months after the death of Red Sox great Tim Wakefield, who died in October after battling brain cancer. He was a member of the Red Sox 2004 and 2007 World Series wins. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.