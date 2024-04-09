Tim Wakefield's daughter throws out first pitch in Red Sox's first home game since father's death

The Boston Red Sox played their first home game of the season on Tuesday, but it was somber.

It was the team's first game at Fenway Park since their former pitcher, Tim Wakefield, died of brain cancer.

The knuckleballer died on Oct. 1, the final day of the 2023 season — less than five months later, his widow, Stacy, also died.

Prior to the game, there was a celebration to honor the upcoming 20th anniversary of the 2004 Red Sox, who famously came back to beat the New York Yankees from down 3-0 in the American League Championship Series and then swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the World Series to break the Curse of the Bambino and win their first Fall Classic since 1918.

Wakefield, of course, was a member of that team (he served up the Game 7 walk-off home run to Aaron Boone the year prior), but his presence was felt.

The couple's two children, Trevor and Brianna, were introduced onto the field, both donning his No. 49 jersey, and their daughter threw out the first pitch, with Jason Varitek behind the plate.

In a tribute video to Wakefield, Terry Francona, the manager of that 2004 club, said he was "a pitcher of distinction and determination."

"It felt like a punch in the stomach when I heard, and it still does…" Francona said. "It was an honor managing Tim Wakefield. He was a really good pitcher — he was an even better man."

A two-time World Series champion, Tim owned a 4.43 ERA over 3,006 innings in 590 appearances for the Red Sox from 1995-2011. He made his major debut as a Pittsburgh Pirate in 1992, where he spent his first two seasons.

Wakefield then pitched for Boston for the next 17 seasons. No one has pitched more innings at Fenway Park than him.

The Sox fell to the Baltimore Orioles, 7-1, whom they also played the day Wakefield died.

