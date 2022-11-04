Dave Butz, Washington legend and two-time Super Bowl champion, dead at 72

Washington legend Dave Butz, who helped the franchise win two Super Bowls, has died, the team announced Friday. He was 72.

The Commanders confirmed Butz’s passing on social media. His cause of death was not immediately known.

"We're heartbroken over the loss of Washington Legend Dave Butz, a 2x Super Bowl champion and member of our Ring of Fame and 90 Greatest list," the tweet read. "Sending our deepest condolences to Dave's family and friends."

Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Theismann, Butz’s former teammate, shared his condolences on Twitter.

"Lost a dear friend today. Dave Butz. Dave, Mark Mosley and I used to ride to games together. A true gentle giant. Rest In Peace my friend.

Butz was drafted fifth overall by the St. Louis Cardinals in 1973, and he played there for two seasons. He went on to have three Super Bowl appearances in his 14-year career in Washington, two resulting in championships.

Butz recorded 64 sacks in 216 regular-season games with St. Louis and Washington. He was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.