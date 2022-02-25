Daughter of Russian oligarch, who owns Chelsea F.C., attacks Putin with Instagram message

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Will Vladimir Putin have his crazed Chechen henchmen hunt down the daughter of a Russian oligarch, who owns Chelsea F.C., for what she posted on Instagram Story Friday?

Sophia Abramovich, the daughter of billionaire Roman Abramovich, who is said to have a net worth north of $13 billion, posted an anti-Putin message Friday morning on Instagram saying "Putin wants a war with Ukraine."

"The biggest and most successful lie of Kremlin’s propaganda is that most Russians stand with Putin," the message continues.

It’s a bold message for Sophia, 27, to post considering her father was named this week by British Parliament as being one of 35 oligarchs who is aiding Putin’s "kleptocracy." Her father bought Chelsea F.C. in 2003 for $233 million and has since been "effectively barred" from living in Britain because of his Putin ties.

It’s an odd twist for Sofia to possibly be biting the hand that feeds into a lavish lifestyle that includes horses, private jets for exotic vacations, including one six days ago to Gouverneur, Saint Barthélemy, fancy estates and a life that a special few get to live.

The British say her father has built up his fortune in illicit fashion.

"I’ve got hold of a leaked document from 2019, from the Home Office, which says in relation to Mr. Abramovich: ‘As part of HMG’s [Her Majesty’s government] Russia strategy aimed at targeting illicit finance and malign activity, Abramovich remains of interest to HMG due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices,’" Chris Bryant, a membeof parliament said this week.

And now we have Sofia running her social media mouth against Putin, a guy who is ordering rockets to be fired in 500 different directions at Ukrainian troops and targets.

Talk about playing with fire here.

Would Putin order a hit on an oligarch’s daughter for busting his balls? Would Putin’s henchmen place a napkin over Sofia’s mouth and off her over a meme? It sounds far-fetched until you think back to 2016 when the New York Times wrote about Putin’s murdering prowess.

"Other countries, notably Israel and the United States, pursue targeted killings, but in a strict counterterrorism context. No other major power employs murder as systematically and ruthlessly as Russia does against those seen as betraying its interests abroad. Killings outside Russia were even given legal sanction by the nation’s Parliament in 2006," the Times wrote.

Just sayin’, Sophia.