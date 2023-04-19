Dartmouth football coach Buddy Teevens has leg amputated, suffered spinal cord injury following bicycle crash

Dartmouth head football coach Buddy Teevens suffered a spinal cord injury and had his right leg amputated after getting seriously injured in a bicycle crash last month, his wife revealed in a statement on Tuesday.

The university issued a statement on behalf of Kirsten Teevens providing an update on the coach’s condition after he was struck by a truck while riding his bicycle in Florida.

"We would like to thank everyone for the incredible outpouring of love and support for Buddy. It has been nothing short of amazing and we are so grateful. As Buddy navigates through the healing of his injuries, he is experiencing many positive improvements. Unfortunately, as a result of the accident, Buddy's right leg was amputated due to the severity of the injury."

The statement continued: "He is alert and communicating with us and ready for transfer to a premier rehab facility to continue healing. Spinal cord injuries are challenging, and if anybody is up for the challenge, it is Buddy. We appreciate your continued respect of our privacy as we navigate this ongoing recovery process as a family."

Teevens’ wife did not comment on the extent of his spinal cord injury.

Details of the crash reported on by Valley News in March revealed that Teevens and his wife were both on bicycles while on their way home from a restaurant when the longtime coach was struck by a pickup truck being driven by a 40-year-old female driver.

A preliminary report from the Florida Highway Patrol, obtained by the outlet, described Teevens' injuries as "critical" and noted that "no illuminated lights were observed on the bicycle."

The report also noted that Teevens was not wearing a helmet and "was not in a crosswalk or designated crossing area."

Teevens, 66, is Dartmouth’s all-time winningest coach. He coached the team to back-to-back Ivy League titles during his first stint as head coach between 1987 and 1991. He returned in 2005, winning three more titles.

Teevens owns a 117-101-2 record and is 83-70-1 in Ivy League play over his career.