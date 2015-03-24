Darrell Wallace signs deal with Roush Fenway Racing for NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015

Darrell Wallace Jr. has signed a deal with Roush Fenway Racing and will drive the No. 6 Ford in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

The team didn't say how many races Wallace would race for them in NASCAR's rebranded second-tier series.

The 21-year-old Wallace has five career wins in the Truck Series. Wallace became the first black driver since 1963 to win in one of NASCAR's national series with his 2013 win at Martinsville Speedway.

Wallace had asked for his release from Joe Gibbs Racing. He has competed in six career Xfinity Series races, earning four top-10s and a pole at Dover.