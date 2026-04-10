Transgender pro darts player rips new rule protecting women's competitions

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After the Darts Regulation Authority (DRA) passed a new policy that prohibits biological males from competing in women's competitions, a transgender competitor spoke out to blast the decision.

Noa-Lynn van Leuven of the Netherlands spoke out against the new policy on Thursday.

"Apparently, I just got retired, not by choice, but because I’m no longer allowed to compete," Van Leuven said in an Instagram video.

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"I’ve worked so damn hard for years just to get here. I showed up, I competed. I respected the sport every game, every single day. And now, with just one decision, I’m being told I don’t belong anymore. This isn’t just about me. This is another huge hit for the trans community."

Van Leuven suggested taking further action to be able to participate in women's competitions.

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"This isn’t the end. I’m just going back to the drawing board. I’m not done fighting," the player said.

Van Leuven had competed in the Women’s Series of the Professional Darts Corporation and, in 2024, she became the first transgender player to play at the PDC World Darts Championship women's competition.

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The DRA said in a statement Thursday that it had begun a review of its policies in 2025. It included commissioning a report from "an academic developmental biologist who has published several papers on sex and categories in sport. The DRA has also considered extensive legal advice."

"As a result of its review, the DRA is satisfied that to achieve fair competition in darts, only biological females should be eligible to compete in women’s tournaments regulated by DRA Rules," it said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.