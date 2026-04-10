Jack Nicklaus’ ceremonial tee shot at the Masters comes dangerously close to patrons

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Jack Nicklaus gave Masters patrons a brief scare Thursday when his ceremonial tee shot veered a little too close for comfort.

The legendary golfer and 18-time major winner had a warning for patrons at Augusta National as he lined up his shot, and it proved to be warranted.

"Oh boy, watch out," Nicklaus, 86, said as he approached the tee. "And I don't ​mean that facetiously."

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Unlike 90-year-old Gary Player’s shot, which went right down the middle of the first fairway, Nicklaus’ shot went left of the tee box and low, just barely clearing the heads of the patrons looking on.

"I said, ‘Spread out on both sides because I don’t want to kill anybody,'" Nicklaus said afterward. "If it'd been a little closer I might have."

Tom Watson, 76, rounded out the ceremonial tee shot with another drive right down the middle.

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Nicklaus hopes to be included in the tradition for as long as he’s able to. After undergoing carpal tunnel surgery around six weeks ago, the six-time Masters champ said he was unsure if he’d make it to the tee box.

"I was worried about being able to hold onto the golf club and hurt somebody," he said. "I’m fortunate that I got it over somebody’s head. I didn’t hit it very well, but I got it over their heads and didn’t hurt anybody. As long as I can still hit the golf ball."

He admitted to playing golf just once last year and again in February.

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"It’s such a nice ceremony, and it’s a real honor to be invited," Nicklaus added. "I hope to be able to do it as long as I can not kill anybody."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.