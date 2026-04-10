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Baylor Bears

Former Baylor women's basketball star Melissa Jones dead at 36

Jones helped Baylor reach the Final Four in 2010 and win the Big 12 championship the following season

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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Former Baylor women’s basketball star Melissa Jones, who is just one of seven players to ever have their jerseys retired by the program, has died, the team confirmed in a statement. She was 36. 

In a social media post shared on Thursday, the Baylor women’s basketball team confirmed Jones’ passing.

Baylor Bears Melissa Jones driving against Tennessee Volunteers Angie Bjorklund at Ferrell Center

Baylor Bears' Melissa Jones drives against Tennessee Volunteers guard Angie Bjorklund in the first half at Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas, on Dec. 14, 2010. Baylor defeated Tennessee 65-54. (Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports)

"The Baylor Family mourns the loss of 2011 alum Melissa Jones," the post on Instagram read. "Her impact on our women’s basketball program will not be forgotten. Please keep the Jones family and the Baylor women’s basketball program in your prayers during this time." 

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Jones’ mother told KWTX that she died in her home in Commerce City, Colorado, on April 3. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Melissa Jones of Baylor Bears throws honorary first pitch at Rangers Ballpark Arlington Texas

Melissa Jones of the Baylor Bears throws out the honorary first pitch before the baseball game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Mets at Rangers Ballpark in Arlington, Texas, on June 24, 2011. (Jim Cowsert/USA TODAY Sports)

Jones, a Colorado native, played for Baylor from 2007-11, during which she helped the team reach the Final Four in 2010 and win the Big 12 championship the following season. She was a fan favorite and became the fifth player in the program’s history to have her jersey retired. 

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, who coached Jones during her time at Baylor, released a statement on X, calling Jones more than just a former player.

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Melissa Jones of Baylor Bears being consoled by head coach Kim Mulkey at basketball game

Melissa Jones of the Baylor Bears is consoled by head coach Kim Mulkey after fouling out in the second half against the Connecticut Huskies during the Women's Final Four semifinals at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on April 4, 2010. Connecticut defeated Baylor 70-50. (Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

"My heart is broken over the loss of Melissa Jones. She was more than just a player to me — she was family. She left her mark on Baylor, not just basketball, and she was loved by the entire community. I’m grateful I had the chance to coach her and know her. Rest in peace MJ." 

WNBA veteran and former Baylor star Brittney Griner shared the team’s post to her Instagram Stories with a caption that read, "You will be missed MJ!"

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Baylor Bears guard Melissa Jones warming up on basketball court

Baylor Bears guard Melissa Jones warms up before a game against the Texas Longhorns at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas, on Jan. 12, 2011. (Brendan Maloney/USA TODAY Sports)

The two played at Baylor together from 2009-11.  

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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