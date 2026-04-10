Former Baylor women's basketball star Melissa Jones dead at 36

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Former Baylor women’s basketball star Melissa Jones, who is just one of seven players to ever have their jerseys retired by the program, has died, the team confirmed in a statement. She was 36.

In a social media post shared on Thursday, the Baylor women’s basketball team confirmed Jones’ passing.

"The Baylor Family mourns the loss of 2011 alum Melissa Jones," the post on Instagram read. "Her impact on our women’s basketball program will not be forgotten. Please keep the Jones family and the Baylor women’s basketball program in your prayers during this time."

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Jones’ mother told KWTX that she died in her home in Commerce City, Colorado, on April 3. The cause of death was not immediately known.

Jones, a Colorado native, played for Baylor from 2007-11, during which she helped the team reach the Final Four in 2010 and win the Big 12 championship the following season. She was a fan favorite and became the fifth player in the program’s history to have her jersey retired.

LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey, who coached Jones during her time at Baylor, released a statement on X, calling Jones more than just a former player.

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"My heart is broken over the loss of Melissa Jones. She was more than just a player to me — she was family. She left her mark on Baylor, not just basketball, and she was loved by the entire community. I’m grateful I had the chance to coach her and know her. Rest in peace MJ."

WNBA veteran and former Baylor star Brittney Griner shared the team’s post to her Instagram Stories with a caption that read, "You will be missed MJ!"

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The two played at Baylor together from 2009-11.