©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published

Daniil Medvedev debuts as No. 1 with easy victory at Indian Wells

Medvedev displaced Novak Djokovic, who wasn’t allowed to enter the U.S. to play because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19

Associated Press
Daniil Medvedev defeated Tomas Machac 6-3, 6-2 on Saturday in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open, the Russian’s first tournament since ascending to No. 1 in the world.

Medvedev made quick work of his Czech opponent, finishing Machac off in just over an hour. The Russian won 80% of his first-serve points and saved the lone break point he faced.

Earlier this week, Medvedev received a trophy commemorating his status atop the ATP Tour rankings. He displaced Novak Djokovic, who wasn’t allowed to enter the U.S. to play because he’s not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, early Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022.  (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Medvedev is among players from Russia and Belarus competing at Indian Wells without flags, symbols or anthems as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The decision to eliminate national identity was made by the International Tennis Federation and both tours.

Also in action Saturday are Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka.