Danielle Robinson has 14 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds in Stars' win over Mercury

Danielle Robinson had 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds and the San Antonio Stars held off the Phoenix Mercury 78-74 on Friday night.

The Stars (2-1) led by 10 in the fourth, but Phoenix (2-1) got within two.

The Stars scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter and Robinson had key back-to-back baskets midway through the period.

Jia Perkins, whose steal and layup gave the Stars a 73-63 lead with 5:29 remaining, added 13 points.

DeWanna Bonner hit a 3-pointer to spark a Mercury comeback and Erin Phillips' running 4-footer with 1:05 left cut it to 76-74. The teams traded possessions, but Jayne Appel hit a pair of free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Diana Taurasi led the Mercury with 21 points and nine assists. She was 8 of 14 from the field.