Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 31, 2015

Danielle Robinson has 14 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds in Stars' win over Mercury

By | Associated Press
  • 7eecf5f8-
    Image 1 of 2

    Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner eyes the basket as San Antonio Stars forward Sophia Young-Malcolm defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at the US Airways Center in Phoenix on Friday, May 23, 2014. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Wallace) MESA OUT MARICOPA COUNTY OUT MAGS OUT NO SALES (The Associated Press)

  • 0a16c431-
    Image 2 of 2

    Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner drives to the basket as San Antonio Stars guard Jia Perkins defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Phoenix on Friday, May 23, 2014. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, David Wallace) MESA OUT MARICOPA COUNTY OUT MAGS OUT NO SALES (The Associated Press)

PHOENIX – Danielle Robinson had 14 points, nine assists and eight rebounds and the San Antonio Stars held off the Phoenix Mercury 78-74 on Friday night.

The Stars (2-1) led by 10 in the fourth, but Phoenix (2-1) got within two.

The Stars scored the first seven points of the fourth quarter and Robinson had key back-to-back baskets midway through the period.

Jia Perkins, whose steal and layup gave the Stars a 73-63 lead with 5:29 remaining, added 13 points.

DeWanna Bonner hit a 3-pointer to spark a Mercury comeback and Erin Phillips' running 4-footer with 1:05 left cut it to 76-74. The teams traded possessions, but Jayne Appel hit a pair of free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Diana Taurasi led the Mercury with 21 points and nine assists. She was 8 of 14 from the field.