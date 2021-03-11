Dana White says he'd bet $1M against YouTube star in upcoming fight

UFC President Dana White is willing to put some serious cash on the line against YouTube star-turned boxer Jake Paul in his upcoming bout against former MMA fighter Ben Askren.

White appeared as a guest on legendary boxer Mike Tyson’s podcast on Wednesday and revealed that he would be willing to bet a million dollars that Paul will lose his April 17 bout against Askren.

"He talks a lot of s---," White said. "We’re going to find out. I hope you can bet on this thing because I’ll f---ing bet a million dollars that he loses this f---ing fight. A million dollars that he loses this fight."

"Let’s be honest: Jake Paul is not a f---ing boxer – this guy’s a f---ing YouTube kid," White added. "Let me tell you about this kid: So the kid he’s going to fight is a wrestler, a real good wrestler, a decorated wrestler, but he’s actually fought real guys. He’s been a world champion in other organizations."

It didn’t take long for Paul to respond with a proposition of his own.

"Dana let’s double the bet up! $2 Million," Paul wrote on Twitter. "We wire the money into escrow. $4 million total. Winner takes all. My team will be in touch to make a contract."

He continued: "After I knockout Ben, we can set up Jake Paul Vs. Dana White 2021 since you consider yourself a ‘Boxer’ and me a ‘YouTuber.’"

Paul added in another tweet: "DANA WHITE IS A CLOWN."

Next month’s fight will be Paul’s third professional match; he has a 2-0 record. It will all go down at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on April 17.