Dan Hampton, former Bears great, arrested in Indiana on OWI charge

Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who was a part of the Chicago Bears Super Bowl-winning team during the 1985 season, was arrested in Indiana earlier this month.

Hampton was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Nov. 20, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Police said he was released from the Lake County Jail on bond on Nov. 21.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hampton lives in Winfield, according to FOX32 Chicago. He and former Bears defensive end Ed O’Bradovich host "The Hamp & O’B Show" on WGN Radio.

He played for the Bears from 1979 to 1990. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was named to the First Team All-Pro after putting together a terrific season in 1984. He was on the same defense as Richard Dent, Steve McMichael, Wilber Marshall and Mike Singletary.

HALL OF FAME DEFENSIVE LINEMAN CURLEY CULP DIES AT 75

His career was with riddled with injuries. He played in 157 games but 10 knee surgeries forced him to play fewer than 12 games four times during his great career.

Hampton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002 alongside George Allen, Dave Casper, Jim Kelly and John Stallworth.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hampton’s had trouble with the law in the past. In 2002, he was sentenced to a week in jail after pleading guilty to drunk driving charges and was fined and ordered to attend alcohol education classes. CBC Sports reported it was his second arrest in the last five years.