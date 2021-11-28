Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Bears
Dan Hampton, former Bears great, arrested in Indiana on OWI charge

Dan Hampton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Dan Hampton, a Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive lineman who was a part of the Chicago Bears Super Bowl-winning team during the 1985 season, was arrested in Indiana earlier this month.

Hampton was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated on Nov. 20, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. Police said he was released from the Lake County Jail on bond on Nov. 21.

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Dan Hampton is honored at halftime during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 31, 2016, in Chicago.

Pro Football Hall of Fame member Dan Hampton is honored at halftime during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 31, 2016, in Chicago. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Hampton lives in Winfield, according to FOX32 Chicago. He and former Bears defensive end Ed O’Bradovich host "The Hamp & O’B Show" on WGN Radio.

He played for the Bears from 1979 to 1990. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and was named to the First Team All-Pro after putting together a terrific season in 1984. He was on the same defense as Richard Dent, Steve McMichael, Wilber Marshall and Mike Singletary.

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Dan Hampton during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium on Oct. 7, 1979, in Orchard Park, New York.  

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Dan Hampton during a game against the Buffalo Bills at Rich Stadium on Oct. 7, 1979, in Orchard Park, New York.   (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

His career was with riddled with injuries. He played in 157 games but 10 knee surgeries forced him to play fewer than 12 games four times during his great career.

Hampton was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2002 alongside George Allen, Dave Casper, Jim Kelly and John Stallworth.

Dan Hampton was arrested in Indiana in 2021 on OWI charges.

Dan Hampton was arrested in Indiana in 2021 on OWI charges. (Lake County Jail)

Hampton’s had trouble with the law in the past. In 2002, he was sentenced to a week in jail after pleading guilty to drunk driving charges and was fined and ordered to attend alcohol education classes. CBC Sports reported it was his second arrest in the last five years.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com