Dan Campbell reflects on hostile moments with Eagles fans as Lions prepare for tough test in Philadelphia

The Detroit Lions are scheduled to visit Lincoln Financial Field this weekend for a Sunday night tilt with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles home stadium has long been viewed as an intimidating environment for opposing teams. Campbell became familiar with the atmosphere in Philly during his decade-long NFL playing career. Once Campbell's days as an NFL tight end concluded, he pivoted to coaching. The fifth-year Lions head coach reflected on his experience as a player during trips to the City of Brotherly Love.

"It’s a great place to play," Campbell told 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit. "It’s electric."

Campbell then recalled incidents involving objects being hurled at him and his teammates.

"Had batteries thrown at us, spit on, just the classic stuff. It’s probably the most hostile place to play. Going into the stadium, leaving it, during the game. Things have backed off a lot now since back in the day — some of these things you can’t do anymore."

The New York Giants selected Campbell in the third round of the 1999 NFL Draft. During a visit to Philadelphia in Campbell's rookie year, Michael Strahan returned an interception for a touchdown. Campbell recalled how a particular fan reacted during Strahan's ensuing celebration.

"We all go back to meet him, and it was like a 64-ounce cup this guy had that was full of tobacco spit, and I’m running over there celebrating and he pours it on Strahan’s back while everybody is running over there," Campbell said. "I backed off at the last minute. Just stuff like that. It’s a hostile environment, it gets you fired up."

Nevertheless, Campbell reached a positive conclusion about Sunday. "I’ll make sure our guys are prepared. They’re going to love this. Our guys are going to embrace this."

Campbell said he’s preparing his players for a big game in Philadelphia, taking on the reigning Super Bowl champions on Sunday night.

"I’m going to give them a very good snapshot of what this is going to be like," Campbell said. "Keep your poise, and every play matters. This is a heavyweight match. One misstep can cost you this game. That shouldn’t make you tight, that shouldn’t make you play conservative, just understand it’s going to take all three units and every play you’ve got to give it your full attention, and lay it on the freakin’ line. You can’t ask for anything better. Our guys are going to be so excited to play in this one. Our coaches are excited to coach in it. This is big-time football on Sunday night. We’re fired up."

Campbell played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003-05. He last appeared in an NFL in 2008 with the Lions.

The Lions rebounded from a Week 9 upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings by dominating the Washington Commanders this past Sunday.

President Donald Trump attended the game at Northwest Stadium, which is roughly 10 miles from Capitol Hill. During a break in the action, Trump led an oath for military members to repeat during an on-field enlistment ceremony.

