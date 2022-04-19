Super Bowl champion Damien Wilson arrested after incident with girlfriend, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Damien Wilson, a Super Bowl champion linebacker who is currently on the Carolina Panthers, was arrested in Texas last week after allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend.

The 28-year-old linebacker who was signed by the Panthers last month faces an assault with bodily injury of a family member charge, Frisco police Sgt. Stephen Byrom told the Dallas Morning News on Monday.

Wilson started his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 and played with them through the 2018 season. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, and helped the team win a Super Bowl. He played with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and was released in the offseason.

The Panthers signed Wilson to a deal in March.

Toby Shook, Wilson’s attorney, denied the allegations in a statement to the Morning News.

"Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault," Shook said. "We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared."

A Panthers spokesperson said the team was aware of Wilson’s arrest but had no further comment. Wilson was still on the team’s roster.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, identified by the Morning News with permission as Ryan Sokolosky, alleged to the paper that the NFL player showed up to her home drunk after she broke up with him. She said she feared for her life. She said the two originally broke up in 2020 and got back together in February, but she allegedly caught him cheating Friday.

She said she and a friend went back to her apartment to get her things and Wilson was hiding out holding a tire iron and threatened to kill her, according to the report. She accused Wilson of trying to run her over and since has obtained a protective order against him.

Wilson was arrested on aggravated assault charges in 2017 after a woman said he had backed into her with his pickup truck and then threatened another man with a gun, according to the Dallas Morning News. However, a grand jury declined to indict Wilson on criminal charges.