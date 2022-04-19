Expand / Collapse search
Carolina Panthers
Published

Super Bowl champion Damien Wilson arrested after incident with girlfriend, police say

Wilson signed with the Carolina Panthers last month

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Damien Wilson, a Super Bowl champion linebacker who is currently on the Carolina Panthers, was arrested in Texas last week after allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend.

The 28-year-old linebacker who was signed by the Panthers last month faces an assault with bodily injury of a family member charge, Frisco police Sgt. Stephen Byrom told the Dallas Morning News on Monday.

Damien Wilson during a Kansas City Chiefs press conference on Jan. 29, 2020, in Aventura, Florida. (Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Wilson started his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 and played with them through the 2018 season. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019, and helped the team win a Super Bowl. He played with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and was released in the offseason.

The Panthers signed Wilson to a deal in March.

Toby Shook, Wilson’s attorney, denied the allegations in a statement to the Morning News.

"Damien Wilson did not commit any type of assault," Shook said. "We look forward to all the facts coming out so his name can be cleared."

Damien Wilson of the Jacksonville Jaguars in action against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

A Panthers spokesperson said the team was aware of Wilson’s arrest but had no further comment. Wilson was still on the team’s roster.

Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, identified by the Morning News with permission as Ryan Sokolosky, alleged to the paper that the NFL player showed up to her home drunk after she broke up with him. She said she feared for her life. She said the two originally broke up in 2020 and got back together in February, but she allegedly caught him cheating Friday.

She said she and a friend went back to her apartment to get her things and Wilson was hiding out holding a tire iron and threatened to kill her, according to the report. She accused Wilson of trying to run her over and since has obtained a protective order against him.

Damien Wilson of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Wilson was arrested on aggravated assault charges in 2017 after a woman said he had backed into her with his pickup truck and then threatened another man with a gun, according to the Dallas Morning News. However, a grand jury declined to indict Wilson on criminal charges.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.